The negotiations promise to be complicated …

FC Barcelona are advancing their pawns to try to finalize the return of Neymar this summer. A transfer that promises to be – again – complicated to complete.

According to Sport, PSG is not currently open to negotiation. The priority of Parisian leaders would be to extend certain players who are reaching the end of the contract and to manage the consequences of the coronavirus health crisis.

Not enough to discourage the Blaugrana staff, which, according to the Catalan daily, remains confident about the outcome of the negotiations.