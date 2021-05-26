PSG rates Pablo Sarabia: 15 million euros

05/26/2021 at 8:18 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The end of PSG, Pablo Sarabia, It would on the market for a price of 15 million euros, as reported by L’Equipe. The financial needs of the Parisian team They would force to make cash with players who hardly have the confidence of the technician, Mauricio Pochettino, among whom would be the former Sevilla player.

The Madrilenian, who has received a call from Luis Enrique to play the Eurocup, has lost minutes and prominence in Paris with the departure of Thomas Tuchel and I would see with good eyes looking for an exit back to LaLiga. Equipment like Atlético de Madrid, Villarreal or Sevilla himself have already shown their interest in recent days. PSG would be willing to recover part of the initial investment (€ 20M) and I would let him go despite having two more years of contract.

In addition to Pablo Sarabia, Al-Khelaïfi would also be willing to seek an outlet for other pieces of the team such as Rafinha Alcántara, Mauro Icardi, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Thilo Kehrer, Layvin Kurzawa and Alphonse Areola, which are not from the departure of Mauricio Pochettino and would leave benefits in the Parisian coffers.

The call of the selection, something unexpected

Pablo Sarabia is part of the list of 24 summoned who will defend Spain in the next European Championship from June 11. The winger has been international only three times, but Luis Enrique has trusted him to put together the team that will seek to regain the European throne, now in possession of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

The attacker has played 37 games this season and scored seven goals. It has been important in Ligue 1 and in the Coupe, but not in the Champions League, where the Argentine coach did not give him any minute in the final phase. He missed the last two group stage matches due to injury and was ostracized against Barcelona, ​​Bayern and Manchester City.