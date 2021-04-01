PSG puts a price on Kylian Mbappé; this would ask Paris to Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain would be aware that their star, Kylian Mbappé, does not want to continue in the League 1 and he would have already put a price on one of the clubs that is most interested in the French striker: Real Madrid.

According to information from Diario ABC de España, the PSG I would be asking the Madrid around 165 million euros for Kylian Mbappé, in addition to the transfer of Vinicius Jr in the same “package”.

“Donatello” Mbappé ends his contract with the Parisian team in 2022, but given the forward’s desire to leave the club in the future, Leonardo, PSG’s sporting director, would have chosen to sell it earlier to prevent it from ending up free.

Paris Saint-Germain bought Kylian Mbappé in 2017 from Monaco, in a transfer that was around 180 million euros, so, due to the current situation, they would be trying to at least recover their investment by selling him.

So far this season, the 22-year-old forward has scored 20 goals in 25 Ligue 1 games, six in seven Champions League games, and four in three French Cup games, for a total of 30 goals in 35 games.

