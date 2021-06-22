PSG pulls its wallet and offers 75 million for Achraf

06/22/2021 at 12:56 PM CEST

PSG seems to have no financial problems. Unlike Inter, who have to sell one of their best players to clean up their accounts, the Parisian team is willing to throw the house out the window. There is still a lot of market left, but if it ends up being confirmed and as the economies of the clubs are, Achraf’s would be one of the highest transfers of the summer.

After incorporating Wijnaldum at zero cost when he was very close to joining Barça and the imminent arrival of Donnarumma, who would have already passed the medical examination, PSG seeks to shore up the squad with a guarantee side / lane.

‘La Gazzeta’ would have revealed now that the last offer would be around 75 million, thus increasing the last known of about 60. Inter had valued it at 80 and Chelsea was also probing its incorporation, so if the London club finally falls from the bid, it could accept it.

Madrid kept the right of first refusal over the footballer, but with the arrival of Alaba and in view that they can’t match the offer either, will leave the whole of the French capital free.