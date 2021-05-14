PSG presents its new skin inspired by Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls

The forward of the Paris Saint Germain, Kylian Mbappé, is the young promise of international football, that is why he is the protagonist of the new jersey of the PSG for the 2021-2022 season, which is a tribute to the Chicago Bulls from Michael Jordan.

The clothing for the first time will have the logo of Jordan brand, which had appeared only in the third kit in 2018 and 2020, a brand that belongs to Nike and with which they have an agreement since 2018.

The shirt is also fully blue for the first time, with stripes on the sleeves and collar in the colors white and red, which are traditional for the club and for the French flag.

This design with Jordan is part of the agreement that the Paris entity and the Nike brand recently renewed, the uniforms are inspired by the Chicago Bulls, where Michael Jordan won six rings.

The announcement stands out for having Mbappé, who ends his contract in June 2022 and has not renewed, along with the rumors that put him at Real Madrid next summer, although PSG seems to be clear that he will stay.

