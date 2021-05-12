PSG: Pochettino talks about the continuity of Mbappé and refuses to talk about Sergio Ramos

Mauricio PochettinoThe Argentine coach of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), said that Kylian Mbappé is not considering leaving the club and refused to respond to a possible interest in signing Sergio Ramos, whose link with Real Madrid ends in June.

“Dispense with Kylian is not intended, he is one of the best players in the team and I count on him, the club has him, and we hope he will be here for many years,” said the coach, in a conference prior to the semifinals of the French Cup against Montpellier.

After renovations of Ángel di María, Keylor Navas and Neymar, the star of the French team is the last name of weight that remains to extend his stay in the PSG, as his contract expires in 2022.

The Argentine coach also commented on the Olympic preselection of Mbappe, 22, in a long list with up to 85 names. France shares a group in Tokyo with Mexico, Japan and South Africa.

“It is something that will have to be talked about by all parties, we will see. Now we are pending the end of the season, then the Euro comes, we will see. That it is on a list does not mean that it is going to happen,” he said.

Pochettino also spoke of the disappointing moment of the club, eliminated from the Champions League, with the national league very difficult – they are three points behind leaders Lille with two games to go – and in the semi-finals of the French Cup.

“Even winning the Cup and the League, there is always the dissatisfaction of not having reached the final of the Champions League, it is something that is lived and felt in the four months that I have been here. What will not change is the idea of ​​putting together a different project compared to what we have done so far, “he added.

The former Tottenham manager was questioned about a possible interest in Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos should he not renew his link with Real Madrid, which expires in 50 days.

“I am not going to answer that question because whatever I say will be misinterpreted and taken out of context, I do not want any counterproductive situation to be taken for my club,” he said.

“We are talking about a player from another club, what I can tell you is that I will always work to improve in all positions, but now we focus on the end of the season,” he concluded.