PSG: Pochettino assures that Bayern Munich are favorites for the Champions League return

The coach of Paris Saint-Germain, Mauricio Pochettino, assured that Bayern Munich is the favorite in the quarter-final tie of the Champions League against his team because they are the current champions.

“The favorite in theory is always the champion. It is the best team in the world at the moment, it has just won six titles. We have to respect that. We are candidates,” he said at the press conference prior to the match in which he is Tuesday his team will defend in the Parc des Princes the 2-3 achieved in the first leg.

“If we pass it will be something important for this club, reaching the semifinals. But our aspiration is always to win titles,” he added.

Pochettino acknowledged that in the great duels of this season his team is playing better away from home than in their stadium and appealed to “the collective attitude, but also to aptitude”, to overcome a rival who dominated them in the first leg, despite to the result.

“We have to have a different attitude to the one we had in the second leg against Barcelona. We not only have to defend ourselves, we also have to try to get the ball and attack the rival, that is our great challenge,” he said.

The Argentine coach appealed to turn the page of the tie against Barcelona, ​​who dominated them in the second leg (1-1) but lacked aim to overcome the result of the first leg (1-4).

“Barcelona is already in the past. Bayern is a different team, it is the best in the world and it will create difficulties for us, as it did in the first leg. We have to have the ability to manage those moments of difficulty, as happened in Munich,” he said. .

Pochettino commented that either of them can overcome the tie and assured that they will go out to the field “to win” the game and not to maintain the result.

The coach said that attacker Mauro Icardi will not be on the call-up list and that he remains in doubt about midfielder Marco Verratti, although he indicated that he is probably not in the starting eleven.

Brazilian defender Marquinhos, who was injured after scoring the second goal against Bayern, will not be on the squad list either, having not recovered, according to L’Équipe and other French media, although the club has not confirmed it yet.

The team’s second captain, defender Presnel Kimpembe, declared that they face the duel “with confidence” but “with respect for the best team of the moment”.

“Eliminating Bayern would be something great,” said the youth squad, who pointed out that, in the absence of Marquinhos, he will wear the captain’s armband and will try to “breathe positive energy into the team.”

