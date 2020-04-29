The French government’s ban on the dispute of any sporting event on French soil until September leaves the end of Ligue 1 in question. Although there is still no official decision in this regard, everything points to the fact that the domestic season cannot be concluded, although there are those who point out that the league could end from September to December and the new Ligue 1 be played from January.

While this situation is resolved, the team chaired by Al-Khelaïfi has another headache: looking for a place to play the Champions League quarterfinals, scheduled for the month of August. Tuchel’s team, which eliminated Dortmund in eighths, will not be able to host the match in the Parc des Princes given the French government’s ban, so it is considering moving abroad to be able to play at home.

In France they say that one of Al-Khelaïfi’s favorite options is to play in Qatar, a country that maintains a direct link with the French club, both at the management level and in the economic section. However, that is not the only option proposed by PSG, since closer locations such as Brussels would also be being evaluated by the club’s management.

The other club in a similar situation is Olympique de Lyon. The team led by Rudi García will have to play the round of 16 return in Turin against Juventus. If the French claim the 1-0 first leg, they must also find a place to play their home game in the quarterfinals.

