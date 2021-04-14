PSG owner sends strong message to Neymar and Kylian Mbappé

Paris Saint-Germain got their place in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals after drawing on aggregate with Bayern Munich, so the owner of the Parisian team took advantage of the moment to leave him a message Neymar and Kylan Mbappé, two players from the that much has been said about their possible exits.

In an interview for RCM Sports at the end of the match, Nasser Al Khelaifi, owner of PSG, assured that Neymar and Mbappé would have no reason to want to leave the team, since they are currently one of the most powerful clubs in Europe and they are showing it .

“We have built a team to win all the tournaments, they have no excuse to leave, we have everything to win all the titles, we have a great team. We have done a lot over the years, but we have to keep working, keep calm, because the Champions League is not over “

“Neymar will play next year at PSG and will stay for many years ” “Neymar and Mbappé have no excuses to leave” PSG President, Nasser Al Khelaifi pic.twitter.com/F3XgJEWRtQ – Jorge Ramos and his Band (@ESPN_JorgeRamos) April 13, 2021

Despite the great step in the Champions League that Paris has had, Al Khelaifi assured that they are aware that they have not yet won anything and are only concentrating on the next game to come, which will be against Real Madrid or Liverpool.

“This year we have beaten Manchester, a great Barcelona and Bayern, which for me is the best team in Europe. We are in great shape but we haven’t achieved anything yet. “

