PSG or Real Madrid? Kylian Mbappé questions his future

Despite the fact that everything seemed to indicate that he would stay at Paris Saint-Germain, the rumors of a departure for Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid have been rekindled again and now because of the “fault” of the French striker himself.

Before the start of Euro 2021, the forward of the French National Team commented that he feels quite comfortable at PSG, but he still does not know if staying is the best decision for his career.

Also read: Liga MX: Cruz Azul seeks to stay with Juan Escobar, reveals his representative

Mbappé also declared that it is a rather difficult decision that he has in his hands, about leaving Real Madrid or staying at PSG, so he will have to take it easy to choose what he believes is more convenient.

MBAPPÉ: “I have to make the right decision, which is difficult, and give myself every opportunity to make a good decision. I am in a place that I like, where I feel good. But is this the best place for me? Still I do not have the answer”. – Madrid Sports (@MadridSports_) June 11, 2021

“I have to make the right decision and that is difficult. I need to have every opportunity to make a good decision. I’m in a place that I like, where I feel good. But is this the best for me? I still don’t have the answer “

For a couple of seasons, Kylian Mbappé has been the desire of the white team, but it was not until this summer that the rumors of a possible departure from PSG began to get louder.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: