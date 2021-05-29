PSG: Nike ended relationship with Neymar due to abuse scandal

Neymar The multinational Nike confirmed this Friday that it broke with the Brazilian soccer player Neymar for not cooperating in the investigation of the complaint of an employee of the firm who claimed to have suffered a sexual assault by the player.

Nike confirmed to EFE information published this Friday by the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, which disclosed that the end of the sponsorship contract with the sports equipment manufacturer in August last year was due to this reason.

“Nike terminated its relationship with the athlete because he refused to cooperate in a good faith investigation into credible allegations of misconduct made by an employee,” said a company statement.

When the company announced its break with the Paris Saint-Germain attacker, it did not disclose the reasons for that decision.

According to the complaint, the events occurred in 2016, when the soccer player was in New York and the employee went to his hotel room to coordinate events and logistics. Neymar tried to force her to perform oral sex on him, the newspaper relates.

The employee filed a complaint in 2018 within a forum created by Nike to allow company workers to “share experiences and concerns,” Nike added in its statement.

The company added that, although it was willing to investigate the alleged incident, the complainant initially preferred that there be no investigation, although in 2019 she changed her mind and expressed her desire to continue with the investigation.

