PSG: Neymar’s renewal would be practically closed, they say in France

After the elimination in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain begins to work on its future and would have already tied the renovation of one of its most important pieces: Neymar Jr.

According to information from L’Equipe, Neymar He would be signing a renewal of his contract with PSG that joins him to the Parisian team for the next five years, as it would end on June 30, 2026.

Also read: Club León will defend the title with everything, assures Santiago Colombatto

In the same report, it is reported that it would be this Saturday, May 8, when Neymar meets with the directors of Paris to close the last details of his renewal and sign his new contract.

Neymar stays at PSG . Renew until June 30, 2026. You will receive 30 million euros per season and will receive a significant bonus if the team wins the Champions League. Via @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/XQbT9eAW9Y – VarskySports (@VarskySports) May 7, 2021

In this way, the rumors of a possible departure of the Brazilian star to return in the summer market to Barcelona, ​​a club that has been “prowling” the 10 of PSG for a long time, are put to an end.

Now, Paris Saint-Germain has two other “missions” remaining, preventing Real Madrid from taking Kylian Mbappé in the summer and trying to sign Lionel Messi, although the latter seems increasingly complicated.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: