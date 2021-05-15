PSG: Neymar to miss French Cup final against AS Monaco

The Brazilian striker Neymar you will miss the final of the French Cup next Wednesday between his team, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Monaco after receiving a one-game ban on Friday.

The French Football Federation (FFF) announced that the sanction takes effect on Monday and is the result of the yellow card that the player received in the semifinal played last Wednesday against the Montpellier, in which the Parisians won on penalties after being tied at two goals.

“I would like to know what the guy who made the card rule in France thought. He deserves applause. What a mess. I shit the hell out of it !!!” Neymar said on Instagram after the agency statement.

NEYMAR EXPLODES after knowing the SANCTION that leaves him OUT OF THE CUP FINAL: “I’d like to know what the guy who made the card rule in France thought. It deserves a round of applause. What a mess. I fuck in the whore ”. pic.twitter.com/banp0rRLyC – ChiringuitoChampions (@chirichampions) May 14, 2021

Social networks were also the loudspeaker of his complaints after last week’s game: “I play five minutes, I make a foul and take the yellow without thinking about it. Thank you for taking me out of the final,” he said, complaining about the referee’s performance.

Neymar was sanctioned this Friday by the Federal Disciplinary Commission of the FFF, but according to local media, he can appeal to the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF), which could end up seeing his suspension lifted.

