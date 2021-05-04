PSG: Neymar assured that “they will give up their lives” in the return leg against Manchester City

After falling 2-1 in the first leg of the semifinals of the UEFA champions league, Paris Saint-Germain will try to overcome the tie against Manchester City this Tuesday, May 4, in a duel where “they will leave their lives” according to Neymar.

At a press conference, Neymar He spoke about how they will approach the return match against City, for which they have to win by a difference of two goals if they want to reach the final, so they will do everything possible to overcome the tie.

Also read: Chivas: Víctor Manuel Vucetich was vaccinated against Covid-19

“I am on the front line and I will be the first warrior to enter the battle for the team. I will do my best and do anything to get this back no matter what happens, even if you have to die in the field. “

Neymar also assured that they will not pay attention to the “numbers” they have against and sent a message to the PSG fans, asking them to believe in the comeback, as they will come out with everything for the victory.

“The first thing to do now is to rest and then go back to concentrating on the Champions League. We had a very difficult first leg against Manchester City, but we have to believe it no matter what the statistics say or our percentage of chances of winning. I think all Parisians should believe in us! “

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: