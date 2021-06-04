PSG needs to sell before signing

06/04/2021 at 2:03 PM CEST

The Parisian team, always in the pools to get the best footballers in the world, also need to make money. Throughout the season they have seemed to be able to get hold of the best footballers in the world, such as Leo Messi or Sergio Ramos, but the reality is that the pandemic has more or less affected football equally. In total, an estimated 100 million are what they would need.

According to L’Equipe, PSG would now have a budget of about 80 million euros to sign, something that, with their eyes on Inter Milan’s lane, Hakimi, they would already spend completely. The ‘neroazzuros’ will not easily get rid of one of their best footballers, so they will have to pull their wallets.

Similarly, Inter have to get rid of the Moroccan international. to balance the accounts.

Sign to satisfy Mbappé

Still without having managed to expand the French star’s relationship, PSG has several open fronts in this transfer market. The clubs will launch for Mbappé and, to try to retain him, they will have to face some great signing.

Icardi is willing to leave

One of the operations that could bring them a good sum would be a possible transfer of Mauro Icardi. The Argentine forward, after two seasons, seems unhappy with his role in Paris. Although they paid 50 million to dress him in blue and red, it seems difficult that they can receive an equal figure in this market marked by the pandemic.

Bakker, Diallo, Kehrer, Dagba or Kurzawa, are other players for which they will try to get some money.

The international Sarabia

In the transfer market there are always surprises, but among the ‘transferable’, there is also the Spanish international Pablo Sarabia, of whom I am sure, Al-Khelaïfi will be waiting for him to hold a great tournament to get more out of a possible transfer.