PSG needs 180 million in sales

07/04/2021 at 6:39 PM CEST

The arrival of the millions from Qatar in 2011 disregarded any account management at PSG. What they did not have was a global pandemic that left the club’s coffers with losses ranging between 250 and 300 million euros. In any club in the world, these numbers would spell absolute ruin. At PSG, obviously not. Because not even with those millionaire losses, ‘les parisiens’ had to increase the deficit.

The financial ‘fair play’ has always been benevolent with the French team but Ligue 1 could impose a sanction on the coach for Pochettino.

The DNCG, on the prowl

It is the body of the French league in charge of monitoring the account of the clubs. In this sense, PSG needs to balance the profit and loss accounts where, at the moment, the difference is 180 million euros. Some numbers, which, according to ‘L’Équipe’, would mean a sanction.

Despite this, PSG continues to focus on the incorporation section. This same summer they have incorporated Wijnaldum and Donnarumma at zero cost, unaffordable salaries aside, Ramos will also arrive without paying a transfer and also Achraf, in exchange for an amount close to 80 million euros. At 80 ‘kilos’ is the record of income with Al-Khelaïfi in the same market window. They will have to overcome it and there are not so many names.