PSG: Mbappé would make his arrival at Real Madrid official during the European Championship

The transfer market has started, which is why the ‘kitchen of rumors’ has been fuming in recent days. One of the players that sounds summer after summer has been Kylian Mbappé, whose future remains uncertain.

It is not a secret that the French player wants to arrive at Real Madrid sooner or later; however, a few hours ago, Pipi Estrada, a Chiringuito journalist, revealed that the arrival of the French to the merengue box would be closer than ever.

During the Spanish program, Estrada gave a news that could explode the world of soccer this summer, indicating that the French star would announce his arrival to the Spanish team in the middle of the season. Eurocup.

“My sources have told me that Kylian Mbappé, PSG forward, is going to announce in the middle of the European Championship that he is going to Real Madrid. The whole world will find out from the player. The clubs will have already reached an agreement and only the official announcement will be missing.