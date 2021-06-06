PSG: Mbappé will never be sold, assures Al-Khelaifi

One of the issues that has been handled summer after summer is the probable departure of Kylian Mbappe of PSG. With the transfer market open, it would not be the exception that several media put him in the ranks of the Real Madrid, who insists on signing him.

His arrival at the merengue team gained strength in the last hours before the statement of a journalist from ´’El Chiringuito ‘and the words of Karim Benzema: however, it was Al-Khelaifi, who ruled out his departure this summer, pointing out to L’Equipe that they will never sell it.

“I will be clear: Mbappé is going to stay in Paris, we will never sell it and it will never go free.”

Mbappé ends his contract with the Parisian team in 2022, and has hinted at his desire to play with the ‘European giant’, but Al-Khelaifi will not remain with his arms crossed and prepares a difficult offer to refuse to play and avoid his free departure .

“All I can say is that things are going well. I hope we can reach an agreement. This is Paris, this is his country. He has a mission, not only to be a footballer, but to promote Ligue 1, his country and his capital. “.