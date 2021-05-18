PSG: Mbappé reveals that the Ballon d’Or is one of his goals

Kylian Mbappé, forward of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and world champion with France in 2018, he assumed that winning a Ballon d’Or is among his objectives, although he clarified that the great collective titles come first.

“Soccer is a collective sport, win a world Cup, a Champions League, then it is true that (the Ballon d’Or) is one of my objectives, “he said in an interview on the TF1 channel, on the occasion of the disclosure of the 26 summoned from France for the Eurocup.

Mbappé, 22, also expressed his desire to participate in the Olympic Games (the player is pre-summoned for those in Tokyo), a possibility that has created some uncomfortable at PSG.

“I hope I can do it once in my life (go to the Games), but then it doesn’t depend on me,” he said.

He also assured not to think about its high market value, estimated at 180 million euros. “The world of football works like this, that money does not go to my pocket, it goes to the club. I don’t think about any of that. I think about football, about the passion I have always had for the game. And I am lucky to live of my trade “.

On how his life has changed for world fame, he added: “It is true that I would like to have a little more privacy, but it is wrong to complain, I have always dreamed of having this life.”