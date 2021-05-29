PSG: Mauro Icardi gives details of his future in the Parisian team

The Argentine forward of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Mauro Icardi denied this Friday the rumors that suggest that he would want to leave the club and assured that his future remains in the French capital.

“I regret that some media misinform. Both I and my family are very happy in Paris and I have many years left on my contract. I am proud that other teams are interested, but my present and my future are in Paris,” he said on Instagram.

The 28-year-old Argentine player has a contract with PSG until June 2024.

According to the French press, he had expressed to the club managers his intention to leave him, a piece of news that the forward also posted on Instagram accompanied by a “FAKE” (False) to emphasize that it is not true.

Icardi came to PSG from Inter and after playing the first season on loan, the Parisians finally took over their rights in May 2020, according to an agreement announced at the time by both clubs.

