PSG: Marquinhos exploded after the defeat against Manchester City

Manchester City hit first in the first leg of the semifinals of the UEFA champions league against Paris Saint-Germain, in a duel where the captain of the Parisian team, Marquinhos, he ended up quite upset with the team’s performance.

In statements to RMC Sport, Marquinhos assured that they received “two stupid goals”, as one fell due to inattention by the goalkeeper Keylor Navas and another because the barrier did not do its job, so both could have been prevented.

Also read: Chivas: “Tiba” Sepúlveda, with his sights set on the Tokyo Olympics

“In the second half they were more aggressive. We have to try to be more regular. In other games they also created difficulties for us, but we were solid and they didn’t score us. Tonight we received two stupid goals “

Angel Di Maria ➡️ Marquinhos ⚽️ Di María has been directly involved in ALL Paris semi-final goals (1 goal, 3 assists) # UCL pic.twitter.com/LaCxcWfJ2T – UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 28, 2021

On the return, the PSG player commented that they will have to go out with everything from the beginning in search of the comeback, because they cannot repeat the mistakes they made in this first leg against a club like City.

“We have to go with the will to win. We have to improve things that we have done wrong tonight, but we have everything we need to turn this result around ”

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: