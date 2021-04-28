PSG-Manchester City: Galactic Night in Paris

04/28/2021

Act. At 12:14 CEST

Tonight’s meeting will be marked by duels. Paris Saint Germain v Manchester City, Qatar v United Arab Emirates, Neymar against De Bruyne, Mbappé against Agüero, Pochettino against Guardiola. There is no lack of incentives for this first leg of the Champions League semifinals. Two teams that have never won the ‘orejona’ and that have enormous pressure to do so.

After years and years of maturation seems to have arrived the moment of the City, is the favorite in the tie, despite the fact that PSG beat a depleted Bayern without Lewandowski. Guardiola knows what Pochettino is like, who knocked him out with Tottenham en route to the 2019 final.

For this match, the quota at Manchester City’s triumph is presented with a lot of forcefulness when quoting the triumph of Guardiola’s at 2.00. The citizens have swept the Premier League and PSG does not lead Ligue 1, but neither of the two contenders will want to lose the tie early as Real Madrid and Chelsea demonstrated on Tuesday, drawing at the Alfredo di Stéfano stadium. A match that, most likely, will have goals because they are two very vertical teams, and betting that there are more than 2.5 in the match there is a 1.74 odds.

It should be noted that City suffered relative difficulties against Borussia Dortmund and that the PSG has a type of fast and athletic game that does not benefit the teams ‘made in Guardiola’ because the cons are usually lethal. Therefore, Kylian Mbappé’s goal at 2.50 seems like a magnificent opportunity. At City, goalscorer odds are also high, but largely due to the distribution of this facet among their midfielders, highlighting Kevin de Bruyne’s goal at 3.30.

Madness with Superquotas

Betfair offers its users a series of Superquotas that maximize their profits to the extreme. For example, a combined with Ángel Di María and Phil Foden each making 1 or more shots between the three suits at 4.33. Both are key in their respective teams and there are many options to be successful with them.

We continue with one that alleges that Kylian Mbappé makes 1 or more shots between the three clubs in each half at 5.50. With the Frenchman’s first leg matches in Barcelona and Munich in this Champions League, the question is how many he scores. Neymar also stars in the quota, who makes the first shot between the three clubs in the match is at 9.50.

City supporters also have good Super Odds for this match starting with Raheem Sterling scoring first at 7.50. The extreme is being transversal this season by band and PSG does not have a very closed defensive back. There are also options for Kevin De Bruyne, who scores 1 or more goals and assists in 1 or more goals is at 13.00. If the Belgian’s is already high, we also have the option of Riyad Mahrez scoring from outside the area, trading at a price of 15.00.