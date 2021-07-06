PSG makes official the signing of Achraf Hakimi, from Inter Milan

Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi, right back, has signed for Paris-Saint Germain from Inter Milan, the Parisian team announced on Tuesday.

Hakimi is, at 22, one of the most progressive right-backs in the world and distinguished himself at Inter, which the Italian Scudetto won this past season, in which he scored seven goals and gave ten assists.

Born in Madrid and trained at Real Madrid, Hakimi also has Spanish nationality, although he has been international with Morocco, the country of his parents, with 37 games in which he has achieved four goals and six assists.

The position of right-back was one of those that PSG sought to reinforce this summer to return to undertake the conquest of the Champions League, a goal for years of the entity.

“The signing of a player of this size shows the level of our ambitions,” PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi said in a statement.

Although PSG did not reveal the amount of the transfer, the French sports press places it at around 60 million euros.

PSG could soon announce the signing of two other players who were released: the young Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and the veteran Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, with whom they would have closed their contract, according to multiple press reports.

