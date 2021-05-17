PSG makes official the renewal of Julian Draxler

German midfielder Julian Draxler extended his contract with him Paris Saint-Germain for three seasons until 2024, the French capital club announced on Monday. Draxler, who joined PSG in January 2017, has played 172 games with the club, with 24 goals and 29 assists, and has achieved three leagues, three cups and a French Super Cup.

In addition, the 27-year-old Draxler has played 56 games and scored 7 goals for the German national team, winning the 2014 world championship.

With this renewal, PSG continues to take steps to ensure the continuity of its hard core, after announcing in recent weeks the contract extensions of the Costa Rican Keylor Navas (2024), the Argentine Ángel Di María (2022), the Brazilian Neymar (2025) and the Spanish Juan Bernat (2025).

However, the club is still waiting for its French star, Kylian Mbappé, who ends his contract in June next year, to accept the renewal offer it has presented, amid insistent rumors about the interest of the main European teams.