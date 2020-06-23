He Barcelona It is more difficult than ever to sign Lautaro Martinez. To all the problems that the culé club was already dragging in the negotiations for the Argentine attacker, we add the power granted a few weeks ago to the Inter de Milan by the Paris Saint Germain. Indirectly, the French club has made it virtually impossible for Barça to sign Lautaro after endowing the Neroazurri coffers with 50 million euros after the transfer of Mauro Icardi.

It was not a direct intention of the PSG (or yes), but his signing has caused changes in the operation of the Barça. He Inter de Milan I didn’t have all of them with me Lautaro but the sale of Icardi has ended up positioning them and making them strong. The 50 million who have entered allow them to give a resounding no to the Blaugrana and decide under what conditions they negotiate or, in the worst case for the Barca, close in band to its transfer and refer to its termination clause, nothing more and nothing less than 111 million euros.

He PSG has erased the need for Inter selling, balancing their accounts and not caring about Lautaro. At the request of the Barca at the moment only the apparent predisposition of the Argentine to sign for them, although the null economic capacity that the Catalans have this summer to face a transfer of the size of the striker is already known.

He Barcelona He is currently looking for ways to finance the operation, something that will not be easy given the problems he already has to balance his accounts before the end of June. According to Sport, the Inter could come to accept 85 million euros to transfer the player, very far from the Blaugrana’s last proposal: 65 kilos plus the transfer of an irregular Junior Firpo. For now, the only tangible option the club has had to deposit money is the sale of young Ansu Fati which, for the moment, has been rejected.