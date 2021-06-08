PSG: Lucas Hernández “begs” Mbappé to sign with Bayern Munich

After the position of the Paris Saint Germain board of directors, where they have assured that they will not sell Mbappé, nor will he leave PSG for free, the rumors of his departure remain red hot.

Faced with this situation, the Bayern Munich footballer, Lucas Hernández sowed more uncertainty after asking the French national team striker, Kylian Mbappé to sign with the Bundesliga team.

“Lucas told me that I should come to Munich to play for Bayern,” Mbappé revealed in an interview with the German daily Sport Bild, although he is not the only club seeking his services.

Mbappé is concentrated with the French National Team just like Lucas, so he has taken advantage of these days to tempt him.

“They are one of the five best clubs in the world. One can only congratulate them on how they manage to maintain quality in the squad every year. They just know what they are doing.” “They have a clear concept that makes them a great club. And yes, they are always favorites for any title. So I will always have to beat Bayern in the future if I want to win a trophy,” said the Parisian.

