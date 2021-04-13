PSG look to Bayern for the antidote to comebacks

04/13/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

EFE

One week after the 2-3 of the outward journey, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich play for the semifinals of the Champions League with the French in search of the antidote to the comebacks and the Germans confident of being able to maintain the continental crown.

The Allianz Arena crash was read differently on both sides of the Rhine. The Germans highlighted their superiority and the number of occasions created, while the French were left with a historic result that makes them dream of taking revenge from last year’s final.

The efficiency against the goal and the great game of its stars, especially Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, together with the great form of his Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas are the best letters of presentation of PSG.

The French team, for years bewitched by the comeback achieved in 2017 against Barcelona, seems to have found in the meta “Tico” his best antidote to combat this fear.

He showed it in the round of 16 this year against Barcelona and now he will have to reveal it again to take the champion out of the race.

The Argentine’s team Mauricio Pochettino He wants to show that respect for the greats has disappeared and that now his mentality is that of a champion.

The victory achieved this weekend against Strasbourg gives them an added confidence, as well as the foreseeable return to the Italian team Marco Verratti, absent in the first leg due to a positive for covid-19.

The Argentine coach will, however, have the low of one of his elementary pieces, the Brazilian defender Marquinhos, injured in Munich after scoring the second goal. Although you may back to eleven the Argentine Leandro Paredes, sanctioned in the first leg, and that can give consistency to the center of the field, which was surpassed in the Allianz.

Although the casualty that is going to be talked about the most is in the other field, that of Robert Lewandowski, whose scoring force was already missed in the first leg and who will not be in the Parque de los Príncipes either.

Despite this, midfielder Joshua Kimmich has sent a message of optimism through an interview with “Kicker” magazine. “I am convinced that we will go to the semifinals because we are the best team. In the first leg we were the best team but the result was not in line with the performance, “said Kimmich.

The German coach, Hans-Dieter Flick, will not be able to count on Serge gnabry, in quarantine for coronavirus, the other top scorer of the team.

Part of the burden will again fall on the shoulders of Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting but also the rest of the offense: Leroy Sané, Thomas Müller and Kingsley Coman, will have to add to their usual role of passers that of area predators, at least in some parts of the game.

Another important loss of Bayern is that of Leon Goretzka, with muscular problems, which will force David Alaba’s position to advance to the center of the field since Lucas Hernández occupies the position of the latter in the center of the defense.

On the other hand, the game comes to a time when there is internal turbulence at Bayern due to the conflicts between coach Flick and the sports director, Hasan Salihamidzic, who have even led him to discuss the continuation of the coach.

– Probable lineups:

Paris SG: Navas; Florenzi, Danilo or Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Gueye, Verratti, Paredes; Say María, Mbappé, Neymar.

Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Hernández, Davies; Kimmich, Alaba: Sané, Müller, Coman; and Choupo Moting.

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

Stadium: Park of the Princes of Paris

Hour: 21.00 hours.