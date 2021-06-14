PSG leaves Neymar without Olympic Games

06/14/2021

On at 21:23 CEST

Neymar had commented that he wanted to be part of the Brazilian Olympic call, as he already did in London, but this time, it seems that it will be impossible. The Parisian team has denied its star to be, since he prioritizes his rest to start the season to the fullest. Right now, the Brazilian is with his team playing the Copa América, where he already saw the goal in the first match.

As reported by ESPN Brazil, the Brazilian Football Confederation sent a letter to request the transfer of the player to play the Olympic Games, but as it seems, PSG’s response has been an absolute negative.

The aforementioned media has also reported that the whole of the French capital does not have the obligation to leave Neymar and consequently, neither Marquinhos, since: “it is not an official competition“The Olympic Games are not part of the FIFA calendar for national team matches, so they have the power to refuse.

The forward has just renewed his contract with the French entity to once again lead a project, which aims to win the Champions League. In turn, in this same contract, Neymar has a clause where it appears that he has to be released for all official matches of the ‘seleçao’, but does not include those of the olympic.

In Brazil the refusal of PSG is not understood.

From the South American country their presence was counted on and now, they will have to tempt another star to prop up the group and try to revalidate the championship achieved in 2016.