PARIS, Apr 7 (.) – Paris St Germain announced on Wednesday the launch of a collaborative microfinance platform to help local hospitals amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“By opening a collaborative financing platform (…) Paris St Germain maintains the solidarity drive towards health workers in Paris and the Ile de France region, volunteers” and some charities, said the French football club it’s a statement. “We are calling for the entire PSG family to contribute.”

PSG, which has already raised 200,000 euros by selling a special edition of its shirt, added that in the coming days it would announce new solidarity measures.

More than 100,000 people have been infected and more than 10,000 have died from the coronavirus in France, where citizens have been confined to their homes since March 17.

