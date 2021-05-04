PSG: Last battle before Istanbul

05/04/2021 at 7:20 AM CEST

The Manchester City by Pep Guardiola he’s closer than ever to what he’s been looking for for a long time: putting his feet in a Champions League final. The Etihad Stadium will witness the last battle today, the visit of the mighty PSG, with a spirit of revenge after the mancunian slaughter of the first leg. The 1-2 left Guardiola’s men as favorites, but in no case ensures anything. Especially because in front they will have a rival with enough dynamite to blow everything up.

Doubt Mbappé

An explosive charge led by Neymar, Although the great name of the previous one has been that of his great partner, Kylian Mbappé. Not so much for his performance in the first leg, rather discreet, but for his possible absence for the return. The Parisian ‘7’ already missed the weekend’s match due to a calf injury, and his presence at the Etihad is totally up in the air. Pochettino he needs goals to come back, and the absence of Mbappé would mean not having his top scorer in the Champions League, with eight goals so far.

Everything indicates that the wonder boy of PSG will do the impossible to play. Guardiola hopes so. Failing that, Icardi or Kean they will wait in the bedroom. The other question will be to know who will occupy the role of the sanctioned Gueye, who saw the red card in the first leg. Everything points to what Ander Herrera will be the chosen one.

The strongest City

Parisians have, at least, precedents to hold onto. The two results achieved at home in the qualifying rounds of this course would serve them: 1-4 at the Camp Nou and 2-3 against Bayern. However, they will find Manchester City more stable in recent years, especially in defense. With four goals conceded, they are the team with the fewest goals in the Champions League, consolidated with the great pair of centrals that they have formed Stones and Rúben Dias. His role in the second half of the Parque de los Príncipes was key to drying up Neymar, and one of the keys to the return will start from his performance.

This stability, precisely, is one of the great evolutions presented by City. Pep’s men have been able to overcome opposite results in the last two European games, against Dortmund and PSG, fitting the pressure of the moment until finding a way out.

Pep Guardiola will once again have his entire squad with the exception of Eric Garcia, who is down due to a viral process. The weekend was able to give rest to its great swords by having the Premier League well on track, and the same eleven of the first leg is expected, with De Bruyne as false nine, flanked by Foden and Mahrez. In the engine room, Rodri, Gündogan and Bernardo Silva. The only doubt should be on the left side, with Cancello and Zinchenko fighting for the square.

Amulet De Bruyne

After breaking the record for the most victories away from home (19), now the ‘sky blues’ can break the record of consecutive wins by an English team in Europe. Right now they have six in a row, something that an English team had not achieved since Wenger’s Arsenal in 2005.

PSG’s last visit to the east of Manchester brings back fond memories for the sky-blue fans. They met in the second leg of the 2015-2016 quarter-finals, a match that resolved a single goal from Kevin De Bruyne and that led City to the first Champions semi-finals in their history.

The Belgian genius has scored in all the games that have faced PSG with the Manchester City jersey, a total of three. If they continue with this statistic, Guardiola’s men will have many options to reach their first European final in 51 years. To take another step towards the great dream for which they have been yearning for years.