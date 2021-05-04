PSG: Kylian Mbappé could reappear for the return against Manchester City

This Tuesday, May 4, Paris Saint-Germain will visit Manchester City in the second leg of the semifinals of the UEFA champions league, in a duel in which Mauricio Pochettino, DT of the French team, hopes to be able to count on Kylian Mbappé.

At a press conference, Pochettino spoke about the state of health of Mbappe, who missed the weekend’s duel in the League 1 due to injury and they will wait for you until the end to determine if you are ready to watch minutes.

“Mbappé will train individually tonight. We will see if it is available. Yes, I am worried about him. We will see in the next few hours if it will be available “

Regarding the match against City, Pochettino commented that they will seek to have control of the game from the first minutes in order to turn a tie to which they arrive with the score 2-1 against.

“The intention will be to have possession. We have to be prepared to suffer, and we will have our chance, we will have to be clinical, aggressive. We need two goals. It will be a battle, it will be difficult, but we have to be prepared “

