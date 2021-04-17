PSG knock down the champion and present his candidacy for the Champions League

The Paris Saint-Germain one more season reaches the semifinals of the Champions League. Those of Pochettino knock down the champion, a Bayern who won by the minimum, but who was missing to turn 2-3 of the first leg. The locals were superior, with Neymar giving a real recital. However, the Brazilian’s goal was resisted and the team was about to pay for it. Chuopo-Moting He overtook the Germans at the end of the break and gave them options until the end to come back, but in the end justice was done to what was seen on the pitch, in what may be the best tie in recent years in the highest competition.

The first leg, in which there were no shortage of goals, left the tie completely open for the return leg. Bayern were looking for the comeback without a Lewandowski who leads the team’s scoring baton, but with more than enough arguments to be able to turn the 2-3 in Munich around. They began dominating, seeking to search especially the side defended by Dagba. However, PSG warned the backlash. With Mbappé and Neymar came the first clear approaches, which forced Neuer to show himself off.

Despite the intuition of a game led by the Germans and in which the Parisian team exploited their speed, the team of Pochettino he changed the script in the first half and became the owner and lord of the game. They were able to sentence on many occasions, but they constantly crashed with the stick. Up to three times he sent the ball to the wood Neymar.

On such an important night for the French team, in which he could consummate revenge for what happened last year in the final and reach the semifinals, the Brazilian was called to appear. He did it, and in what way. Neymar He armed himself with chevrons and made the German giant suffer more than expected, which at times dwindled before the star.

Mbappe he constantly broke into space and dragged the German centrals with him, leaving a constant highway for the former Barça player to appear. First he gave him a ball, which was dead after two rebounds. His shot in the small area took him out as he could Neuer. Then the goalkeeper again deflected another ball after a good start from the French ‘7’, who played back again for the solo entry of Ney, but once again he was left without a prize.

Neymar kept trying incessantly. A shot was taken from the right that a stretch of Neuer and the post prevented it from entering. Then, he caught the ball in the front, cut his marker with a delicatessen with the spur and hit it looking for the square, meeting the crossbar. In the next, Mbappe He gave it to him, but his shot crashed into the stick.

Did not have the day PSG face to door, despite his constant dominance and what usually happens when you do not take advantage of your opportunities. Bayern tied the tie at three, although they still needed a goal to qualify, thanks to Chuopo-Moting. Alaba was alone at the near post and Müller left her face to be hit. His shot was taken out by Keylor, but the rebound fell from the sky at the head of Lewandowski’s substitute, who scored.

The first part was over and a second of heart attack was sensed. A goal separated the Bayern of the semifinals, but Neymar continued insisting, seeking to close it as soon as possible. He was resisted again in a pass of the death of Di María at the first post against Neuer. The canarinho launched himself with everything, but did not get to push the ball, which walked less than a meter from the goal line.

The dominance of PSG was constant, but as the minutes passed, the need led Bayern to push. With half an hour still to go Müller He forgave the 0-2 with a forced shot to pass from Sané, who was about to end up entering despite Keylor’s stoppage. Coman also had it, who instead of kicking, put a death pass to which the Parisian defense arrived.

The Munich players were on the wire and they launched themselves with everything, with their entire team on the Parisian field. The game went crazy, as each PSG recovery left them practically alone against Neuer. In one of them, Neymar leaked a pass to Mbappé, who started with 50 meters ahead and did not forgive, but was offside. Sané forgave in the reply, with a low center-kick that no one dared to deflect.

He kept trying the Bayern, but he will not be able to revalidate his champion status. The result of the first leg weighed a lot for the Germans, who were superior in Munich despite the result, but they could not in Paris against a great PSG that takes revenge from the last final and gets into the semifinals. Wait for the winner of the cross between Manchester City Y Borussia Dortmund.