PSG: Keylor Navas is substituted at halftime and sets off the alarms

The Costa Rican goalkeeper of Paris Saint Germain Keylor Navas He was replaced at halftime in the match that his team plays against Strasbourg, in Ligue 1, by the Spanish Sergio Rico.

Keylor Navas, hero of Mauricio Pochettino’s team in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against him Bayern Munich, did not jump onto the lawn of the Meinau stadium with the rest of his teammates to play the second half of the duel of the gala competition.

The Costa Rican goalkeeper did not show any symptoms of injury in the first section of the crash and there is still no official notification of an ailment that could have caused the change.

Keylor Navas was substituted in no game interval against Strasbourg by muscle count. Ele vira dúvida for the game against or Bayern. pic.twitter.com/vpvFc2WDgo – No Mundo da Bola (@InfMundodaBola) April 10, 2021

Paris Saint Germain will host Bayern Munich in the Parc des Princes next Tuesday. In the first leg, the French team won 2-3 at the Allianz Arena