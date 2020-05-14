According to the French newspaper L’Equipe, Napoli defender, 28, is the main target of coach Thomas Tuchel for the defense of the Parisian team next season

With the imminent departure of defender Thiago Silva at the end of the 2019/20 season, Paris Saint-Germain is looking for a replacement for the Brazilian. According to the French newspaper L’Equipe, the main target of coach Thomas Tuchel for the defense of the Parisian team in the next window is Kalidou Koulibaly, of Napoli. What can hinder the negotiation is the athlete’s high market value: something around 100 million euros.

The 28-year-old defender has been one of the highlights of the Italian Championship and has also had his name aired at Manchester City, Newcastle and Liverpool. Leonardo, PSG’s sporting director, welcomes the signing and intends to explore the good relationship between the clubs since the negotiations with Ezequiel Lavezzi and Edinson Cavani.

Wearing Napoli’s shirt, the Senegalese defender has made 209 appearances and 10 goals since joining the club in 2014 from Genk, Belgium. As for the selection of

Senegal, the player played 40 games and participated in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the African Nations Cup in 2017.

However, according to the British newspaper ‘Daily Mail’, Koulibaly would have already told the president of Napoli that he wants to leave the next transfer window if a good offer appears.

