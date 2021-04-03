PSG: Jean Pierre Adams the footballer who has 39 years in a coma due to medical negligence

The 73-year-old former player Jean Pierre Adams has spent the last 39 in a coma, in the 70s he was considered one of the best center-backs in French football, however, medical negligence during an operation caused his condition.

On March 17, 1982, Adams was going to undergo surgery for a torn ligament, before the operation he told his wife: “They are starting to prepare me. The anesthetist will come in a few minutes.”

However, he never spoke again, his body had a negative reaction to the anesthesia, causing him a bronchospasm, a contraction in the bronchi that made it difficult to breathe and his brain was deprived of oxygen.

Born in Dakar (Senegal) in 1948, Adams moved to France with 10 years. He had to work in a rubber factory before a few glances decided to sign him for Nimes, the club where he began his career as a professional footballer.

Adams, nicknamed The Black Rock, played 22 games for the French team. At age 29, Adams signed his last major football contract with PSG.

In his two seasons at the Parisian club, he consolidated his name as one of the most important players of the first decade of the club’s existence and received numerous accolades for his physical ability.

His wife, Bernadette Adams, has remained by her husband’s bedside, tending to his needs, for almost four decades and does not lose hope that one day her husband will wake up from a coma.

“People on Facebook say he should be unplugged … But he’s not plugged in! I don’t have the courage to stop giving him food and water. He has a normal routine. He wakes up at 7, eats … He may be in a state vegetative, but can hear and sit in a wheelchair, “reveals Bernadette, in statements collected by The Sun.

