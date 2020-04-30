The French government announced last Wednesday the cancellation of Ligue 1. This meant that the season had ended without playing the remaining games. After the news, it only remained to name the champion, decide the teams that will play European competition next year and the declines. Well, that is also official. The clubs have already made a decision after the meeting held this Thursday to determine the final classification. PSG has been proclaimed champion for the seventh time in the last eight years.

Those of Tuchel were first with 12 points of advantage over Olympique de Marseille, but with a game less than their immediate pursuer. Finally, the clubs have followed the criteria suggested by the French Football Federation and have chosen to elaborate the classification according to the ratio of points obtained per match in this campaign. Basically it leaves the table as it was before the coronavirus forced to stop all the leagues.

In this way, PSG has been proclaimed champion for the third consecutive year and, Olympique de Marseille and Rennes will accompany them in the next edition of the Champions League as French representatives. While the teams that they will play the Europa League next year will be Lille, Reims and Nice. Regarding the decreases, Amiens and Toulouse will play next season in the second division French. For their part, Lorient and Lens rise to the elite from Ligue 2, which could provoke a wave of litigation or actions before the sports and administrative courts.

However, the season for PSG is not over yet as he is still alive in the Champions League after beating Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16. Al-Khelaïfi confirmed that the Parisian club would play the maximum continental competition despite the definitive suspension of Ligue 1. He even pointed out the possibility of playing the matches in Qatar in case no game can be played in France.