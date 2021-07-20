PSG is looking for 50 ‘kilos’ to sign Pogba

The Paris Saint-Germain does not stop when it comes to reinforcing his squad for the new season. After successfully undertaking the signings of Wijnaldum, Achraf, Sergio Ramos Y Donnarumma and being very aware of Theo Hernandez, one of its main objectives is to acquire the services of Paul pogba, and you already know the amount you would have to pay for it.

According to the latest information from L’Équipe, the Manchester United asks for a total of 50 million euros to let out Pogba this summer. The French midfielder’s contract with the ‘Red Devils’ expires in June 2022, and that is why in Old trafford They take this amount for good to prevent the footballer from leaving free within a year. At this point, it is time to move token to PSG, that despite having a financial muscle that sometimes seems infinite, he would be looking to make money with several of his players before finally launching into Pogba. Paul himself Sarabia, which in France they have associated with the Athletic from Madrid, Ander Herrera, Scam Kehrer, Sergio Rico, Rafinha Alcantara and Kurzawa, one step away from Galatasaray, appear in that list of transferable whose departure would favor the hypothetical arrival of Pogba.

For several weeks it has been said that the PSG Y Mino Raiola, representative of Pogba, They are in talks, and the footballer looks very favorably upon landing on the Parisian team.

This Wednesday, Sergio Ramos’ debut

On the other hand, the Paris Saint-Germain from Mauritius Pochettino will play this Wednesday afternoon (7:00 p.m.) what will be his third pre-season friendly, and in it it is expected that a Sergio Ramos that he would have left behind the muscular discomfort he was dragging. The rival is the Augsburg German.