One of the players that FC Barcelona will put on the market this summer is Samuel Umtiti. The central defender has gone into the background in recent seasons and in the next market he could leave the club. One of the teams that has been interested in its services is the Paris Saint-Germain. The Parisian team is looking for a replacement for Thiago Silva and would have thought of the Barça defender.

In Paris they need to rebuild the team, which would lose several troops from June, when the contract of the Brazilian central and other important men like Kurzawa or Meunier ends. A situation that will lead them to look for world-class players to fill their positions, including Umtiti.

The Blaugrana central defender has been relegated to the bench in the last two seasons by his compatriot Lenglet. The signing of the former Sevilla and the injuries suffered in this time have made him not having the minutes that you would like. However, with the departure of Valverde and the arrival of Setién, he has returned the opportunity to fight for the position.

Despite this, Barcelona has him on the market. Although the player’s desire for the moment does not go through leaving the Camp Nou, the urgent need for liquidity The club’s ownership requires them to sell a significant portion of its assets, including Umtiti.

Very holder for Setién

The economic situation of the team is limit. Mismanagement in recent years has been compounded by the coronavirus crisis, which has stopped all activity and is causing millions of losses. From the club they need to stabilize the accounts and for this they must release wage bill and receive a significant amount of millions in the next market for sales.

If they also want to reinforce themselves with players of the stature of Lautaro Martínez or Neymar, Barça is in the position of having to get rid, in addition to Rakitic and Vidal, of other players of an important level such as Umtiti or even Griezmann. The sale of the central to PSG, in addition, make it cheaper to sign Neymar, although it does not seem that the club’s finances can afford to sign him.