PSG, in the footsteps of Camavinga

05/06/2021

On at 18:28 CEST

Martí Grau

The young French midfielder, Eduardo Camavinga, would be the next objective of Paris Saint-Germain facing the next transfer market. As reported by the French newspaper Le Parisien, the Parisian club would try to strengthen the position of the midfield with the incorporation of the promising footballer.

Currently in the Stade Rennes, with only 18 years Camavinga has become a undisputed starter in the French team. Therefore, the PSG, you need to cover the defensive midfielder position, sees in the young player the ideal option to keep the position well occupied.

PSG is still looking for a replacement for Matuidi

After the departure of Matuidi in August 2017, PSG has not finished hitting the key in midfield signings. The characteristics of Camavinga could be the definitive solution for a position that has been without an owner for four years. Good ball output, good positioning in the field, ability to cut balls and ease to reach the rival area are the strengths that promise a great future for the French footballer.

With other clubs in the orbit, PSG now fully enters the list to take over the player. Regarding the economic issue, the operation would not exceed 50 million eurosAn amount that probably won’t put Leonardo, the Parisian club’s sporting director, in trouble.