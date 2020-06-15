With Ligue 1 permanently suspended, PSG has only the Champions League left this season, although it will have to wait until August to compete again. His problem is that the season officially ends on June 30 and It has eight payroll players who will have finalized their respective contracts at that time.

06/15/2020

Act at 13:36

CEST

SPORT.es

The Parisian club does not know how many players it can count on in the Champions League quarterfinals, as the French Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) has not yet ratified the amendments to the regulation introduced by UEFA in this matter, which determined that the clubs could continue to count on those players who end their contracts at the end of this June.

provisional expansion

Therefore, according to the newspaper ‘As’, the French football association must ratify that PSG can provisionally extend the contract for those players who are released on June 30 as long as they agree, in the case of Brazilian central defender Thiago. Silva and Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani. The sports director of the Parisian club, Leonardo, has already announced that none of them will be renewed, although they could play the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

In addition to Cavani and Thiago Silva, Choupo-Moting, Kurzawa, Meunier, Aouchiche and Kouassi also finish contracts this season, while the loan agreement of the Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico also expires and Sevilla could force him to return.