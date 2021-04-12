PSG has in its sights Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane as plan ‘B’ to Kylian Mbappé

Given the possible departure of Kylian Mbappé, who has not renewed his contract, PSG is already working on the search for a possible replacement for the French star and plan ‘B’ would be Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane.

According to information in the French press, the Tottenham striker and the Liverpool attacker are the main options to replace Mbappe in case he leaves this summer due to his refusal to renew with Paris-Saint Germain.

“PSG thinks of MESSI, SALAH or KANE as SUBSTITUTES of MBAPPÉ”, as they revealed in the Spanish sports program El Chiringuito de Jugones.

In addition, Lionel Messi of Barcelona would remain on PSG’s radar for the next campaign, waiting to see the outcome of it and see if the Argentine crack ends up renewing with the Catalans.

In the case of Harry Kane, it seems that it would be easier to get him hired, since Mauricio Pochettino, who led Spurs, has a very good relationship with the English striker and would already have conversations with him in a personal way to convince him to reach France.

On the part of Mohamed Salah it is more complicated, since the Egyptian has a contract with Liverpool until 2023 and would have to pay more than 200 million euros.

