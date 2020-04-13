He Paris Saint Germain prepares to live a revolution. The Parisian team has to make many decisions even while waiting to know if and in what way the activity resumes with the stopped competitions. Edinson Cavani, Thomas Meunier, Thiago Silva and Layvin Kurzawa They end a contract and other players on their roster are on the agenda of various clubs in Europe.

This summer there can be many changes in the Paris Saint Germain. Several players from the Parisian team they end their contract next June with what they could leave the Parque de los Príncipes at zero cost if there is no renewal in the coming weeks. Most of them have offers from other clubs and were even about to come out on the winter market, as is the case with Edinson Cavani, whose departure to Atlético de Madrid was cut short at the last moment.

The Uruguayan player, top scorer in the history of PSG, is considering various options for the future, among which are the Atletico team and Fluminense. Also players like Thiago Silva, Thomas Meunier or Layvin Kurzawa They are very close to ending their contract with PSG and who knows if they have not already played their last game – waiting for it to be decided whether to resume the championship.

The work in the offices of the Paris Saint Germain is going to be incessant in the coming months since they have to make many decisions about the aforementioned players, but also about others on the roster. Angel Di Maria contract ends in 2021, they must decide whether to exercise the purchase option of Mauro Icardi, not to mention Neymar or Kylian Mbappé, which are still the main attraction of the market. In addition, Tanguy Kouassi and Adil Aouchiche, two young promises of PSG, also ended their contracts in June and there are several clubs willing to bet on their talent.