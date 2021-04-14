PSG eliminates Bayern Munich in the Champions League despite defeat

PSG managed to eliminate FC Bayern in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals despite losing the second leg with a score of 0-1 at the Parc des Princes, being favored by the visitor goals criterion to tie the tie aggregate that finished 3-3.

The match started with the PSG having the first chance of the game on a long pass down the right side; the Frenchman drove a few meters and fired across the side of the goal Manuel Neuer.

PSG was the most incisive team in the first minutes of the match, finding at least two clear opportunities to open the scoring; the first in an individual play by Neymar, who hooked on the outskirts of the Bayern area and sent a right-hand thread that hit the crossbar of Neuer’s goal.

Minutes later, PSG managed to generate another clear goal opportunity in a very fast transition that ended in a filtered pass from Mbappé for the arrival of Neymar, who defined from the right before the departure of Manuel Neuer, crashing his shot into the left post of the goal of the German team.

Bayern was barely recovering from the PSG hot flash, when they generated a play to attack, which was consummated by the Cameroonian Choupo-Moting, who took advantage of a rebound from Navas before a very strong shot by Alaba, finishing with a header with the Costa Rican goalkeeper thrown on the grass.

The first half did not give for more and culminated with the partial 0-1 for Bayern Munich, leaving the table set to score a goal and achieve the feat of tracing the tie.

SECOND TIME:

The second half was marked by a semi-slow rhythm of the two teams until at minute 78, PSG put a ‘flavor’ to the game with Kylian Mbappé’s score in a heads-up with Neuer, a goal that was canceled in a good way by an out of place millimeter of the French striker.

A minute later, PSG had a similar play, only this time, Leandro Paredes did have resistance with a defender who blocked his shot.

At minute 83, Bayern Munich had a chance to score the second goal of the game with a shot from Thomas Muller, which crashed into the Parisian defense and led to an offside after a series of rebounds inside the area.

Enrique Pacheco: In the 88th minute, Mauricio Pochettino took Ángel Di María to enter André Herrera, seeking to withstand the attacks of Bayern Munich at the end of the game.

At 89, Manuel Neur avoided PSG’s tying goal in a good exit to the half moon, cutting a half-goal service from Mbappé for Neymar in a off-hook that seemed to be lethal.

At 91, Coman missed a clear goal on a precise service from Leroy Sané, as his shot went totally deflected from Navas’ goal.

At 93 action, Keylor Navas put ice to the tie by stopping a service from Sané, as the Tico goalkeeper pulled out his tusk and remained lying on the grass for a few seconds.

