PSG does not throw in the towel for Mbappé

04/15/2021 at 9:30 AM CEST

The PSG still does not give the battle by loss with Kylian Mbappé. Various media have ensured that the forward has communicated to his team his intention not to renew his contract to be able to sign for Real Madrid, although PSG is reluctant to kneel. According to ‘L’Equipe’ this Thursday, ehe PSG is working hard to present Mbappé with a seductive renewal proposal until 2024. Nasser Al Khelaïfi would like to continue counting on the player at least until the Qatar World Cup in 2022, although today no one in the French team hides pessimism about the future of the former Monaco.

The French newspaper assures that PSG is pressuring Mbappé by land, sea and air. The fact that the Gauls are in the semifinals of the Champions is a fact that plays in favor of the club, since Mbappé stops seeing PSG as an aspirant who lives in the shadow of the greats of Europe. It should be remembered that the Parisian team already reached the final of the tournament in the last edition. However, a renewal of the forward would not mean closing the door to his transfer, but rather the opposite.

The aforementioned media assures that the extension of Mbappé’s contract would be a pact for his departure in June 2023. That summer would be the last before the end of his new contract -that is the idea that PSG proposes- and I would let it out for a reasonable price. In this way, the French club would count on the striker for two more seasons and, after these, it would respect the player’s clear will to take on greater challenges. In this way, in addition, PSG would not be seen as a loser in the battle to retain great cracks, something that would also have a better fit among the fans.

The latest offer from the Gauls to Mbappé is 30 million gross per course, five more than you currently earn. PSG trusts that this effort will help the striker end up saying ‘yes, I do’.