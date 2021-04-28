PSG does not give up: they offered Messi a contract for two seasons and a lot of money



The man from Rosario continues to be tempted by the Parisians.

Photo: Franck Fife / AFP / Getty Images

The Paris Saint-Germain still dreams of signing Lionel Messi this summer. Despite the fact that recent events bring the Argentine closer to signing his signature once again with the club of his loves, the Parisians prepared a juicy offer and they put it on the table to the Rosario star.

Marcelo bechler, the journalist who at the time announced the signing of Neymar by PSG, gave the details of the new PSG proposal: two years of contract plus one optional, with a sports project endorsed by the latest achievements in the UEFA Champions League (final in 2020 and semi-finals in the current edition, for now), as well as a ‘unattainable economic proposition‘.

1 – PSG offers 2 years + 1 contract. I believe that a proposa econômica is “unreachable.” O projeto esportivo fails by itself: finalists of the last UCL and semifinalists ago. Passing hair atual championship and own Barça – with a win included. https://t.co/cMFxcVLeCr – Marcelo Bechler (@marcelobechler) April 27, 2021

The French club has the money that Barcelona cannot offer Messi right now. That gives them security in the face of the negotiations, because they know that the Argentine has high economic pretensions.

Bechler adds that Barcelona can do nothing more to match the offer. The pandemic has further complicated the club, which already has enough debt to risk more.

But the most important thing is the position of Lionel Messi. The ’10’ does not want to know anything about proposals at the moment, as he is focused on the six remaining games of La Liga. Games that if they win would give Barcelona a double and probably reason enough for them to stay in Barcelona. Nothing is defined, the battle continues.