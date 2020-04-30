Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, owner of the Parisian club, gave the ninth league title to “everyday heroes” who fight the coronavirus; Ligue 1 ends early.

It’s for the capeless heroes …

After the French Soccer League (LFP) declared champion of the Ligue 1 in the 2019-2020 season at Paris Saint-Germain, the Qatari Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, president of the parisian squad, assured that the title is dedicated to medical personnel and “other heroes” who fight day by day during the Covid-19 pandemic.

🎙️ Nasser Al-Khelaïfi: “We want to dedicate this title of @ Ligue1_ESP to healthcare personnel and to all the daily heroes whose commitment and sacrifice over the weeks have earned us our deepest admiration.” # Campe9nesEnCasa 🔴🔵https: // t.co/cK8vIvI3yW pic.twitter.com/O1mgs5HblZ – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_espanol) April 30, 2020

“We wish dedicate this championship in France to all healthcare staff and other everyday heroes, whose commitment during these weeks has all our admiration. We understand, respect and support the decisions of the French government. Health must always be our priority, ”said the businessman in a statement.

🔝🏆⚡ @PSG_espanol is officially the champion of France 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣! Campe # Campe9nesEnCasa pic.twitter.com/KMDJzYFLM1 – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_espanol) April 30, 2020

The uncertainty experienced in French territory by unceasing expansion of the coronavirus led to government to ban all events that gather large numbers of people, decree backed by the LFP, who on Thursday announced the criteria for naming the Ligue 1 monarch, as well as the clubs that will go to competition UEFA and the descendants.

Congratulations, scorer! ⚽🇫🇷 https://t.co/tWsP7Aq5ei – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_espanol) April 30, 2020

“I would like Thank the players and all the members of the club for their wonderful work. This title rewards your daily commitment. In these difficult times, I hope it brings a little happiness and hope to our followers. His unwavering support keeps the club moving forward. I thank you infinitely ”, he added.

Steve (37) is a trucker who is on the road every day to supply businesses that remain open: “Let everyone play the game, #QuedateEnCasa as much as possible so we can get out quickly! It has always been a fan of PSG! 🔴🔵 # HéroeDelDía pic.twitter.com/MasNaxNUMI – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_espanol) April 30, 2020

With 10 days to play, PSG had a 12-unit lead about his closest pursuer, the Olympique de Marsella, a wide gap that earned him his ninth league and put only one below Saint-Étienne, the most successful club in French football.

“I am eager to celebrate this title, when conditions allow, with the great family of Paris Saint-Germain ”, sentenced Al-Khelaïfi.

(With information from Notimex)