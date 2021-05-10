PSG close to consummating its failure in Ligue 1

The Paris Saint Germain did not go beyond the draw in Roazhon Park against Stade Rennes (1-1) and distanced himself from the leader, the Lille, with two days to go to the end of the League 1.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team, which did not have Kylian Mbappe or Marco Verratti, is three points behind first place. He let slip a chance to keep up the pulse and raise the pressure on Christophe Galtier’s team.

Without Eduardo Camavinga and Steven N’Zonzi, Bruno Genesio’s team is aiming for a European spot and was able to react to the advantage gained by the Parisians in added time in the first half when a foul by Nayef Aguerd on Layvim Kurzawa was called. with a penalty that Neymar transformed.

Paris Saint Germain were not able to extend their advantage and little by little they began to be dominated by their rival. Thus, a corner kick from Benjamin Boiregeaud was headed by Sherou Guirassy.

Pochettino’s team, who turned to Mauro Icardi with ten minutes remaining, played the last minutes with one man less due to the expulsion of Kimpembe with a direct red.

Neither Rennes nor Paris Saint Germain came close to their goal. Stade wasted stumbling blocks by Lens and Marseille, and PSG are unable to keep up with Lille.