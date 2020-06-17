Neymar’s soap opera seems endless. Since he left Barcelona in August last 2017, rumors of a possible return of the Brazilian are almost the order of the day. However, This summer could be different: the signing of Neymar for Barcelona is almost impossible.

Le Parisien reported on Tuesday that the Paris Saint Germain knows that Barcelona is not financially prepared to face an operation of the magnitude of the signing of Neymar. In this way, those of Thomas Tuchel want to renew the Brazilian, who ends his contract in 2022.

Last Sunday, the sports director of the Parisian club, Leonardo, explained that PSG wants to renew. To him and to Kylian Mbappé, who also ends his contract in 2022. It seems that the future plans of the Princes Park team go through their two current stars.

Neymar is already in Paris

Oblivious to noise, Neymar is already on French territory. With Ligue 1 permanently suspended, the player enjoys his last days of vacation with his friend and teammate Marco Verrati in Saint-Tropez. Both players appeared in various videos on social media.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian environment continues to wait for a new offer to renew the Paris Saint Germain and decide its future: « We haven’t had a chance to talk about anything », tells relatives of Neymar to the French newspaper. It could be the first summer without rumors about Neymar’s departure since the player landed in Paris.