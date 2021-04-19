PSG, Bayern and the rejection of the Superliga

04/19/2021

On at 14:05 CEST

The announcement finally arrived that, as expected, it has revolutionized the world of football and that it could change the competitions as we know them right now. The intention to create the European Super League was made official, just and strategically hours before the Champions League confirms this Monday the new format for the triennium from 2024 to 2027. Well, among the 12 founding clubs, the absence of others such as PSG and Bayern, finalists of the latest edition of the top European competition.

As stated in the statement, just as Barça has also indicated in its officialization as a founding member, there are still three places left to complete the 15 that will lead the league. Now, once confirmed, a long period opens and no easy negotiations are foreseen where, on the one hand, the Super League will fight and on the other, FIFA, UEFA and domestic competitions, which have once made their known I totally disagree, they will do everything possible to try to stop this project.

UEFA has already been quick to remember and threaten the founders with: “They wont be able play in any other competition at national, European or world level, and your players could be deprived of the opportunity to represent their national teams“At the moment, they are all speculations, but they confirm the firm position of this institution.

Many are the clubs that for the moment, sure that they will be joining the cause, have expressed their rejection of the Super League. Not only the biggest like the two mentioned, but the Bundesliga, LaLiga and in their day, so did Ajax, which is another of the great forgotten, they want to make it clear that they are not satisfied. Christian Seifert, CEO of the Bundesliga, had this to say: “The DFL rejects any concept of a European Super League. The economic interests of a few leading clubs in England, Italy, and Spain must not lead to the suppression of the structures established throughout European football …“

The reasons for PSG

The Parisians, despite being indisputably one of the strongest clubs on the continent, have shown their rejection of the creation of the Super League. As reported by ‘The Athletic’, they are not satisfied with the limitation of the competition to the clubs with the largest budget, thus leaving out others that also have a lot to say. Moreover, according to the same media, the position of PSG is: “Staying true to UEFA tradition“.

However, after the refusal of the Parisian team, there are many who understand it only because of the position that its president occupies. Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, is part of the PSG organizing committee and also occupies a position on the UEFA Executive Committee which, as we have already commented, is totally opposed to this competition.

It is clear, How is he going to participate in a competition that can leave the best football stars out of the World Cup, which he is organizing himself? Complicated ballot which is ahead.

Bayern

The Bundesliga has already positioned itself firmly, but now, it will be necessary to hear the versions of Bayern and Borussia Dortmund, another possible candidate to be part of the project. The president of the Board of Directors of the Bavarian club, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, already stated in January of this year that: “If I had to decide today for Bayern I would pronounce against“It seems that their opinion has not changed much, because at the moment, they have not, but the official confirmation precipitates things and if they want to participate, they will have to take part soon.

Ajax, the great forgotten

A historical player in European football who always competes in these competitions, having won the Champions League four times, is Ajax Amsterdam. ANDhe set ‘ajaxied’, is a club committed to its national competition. What’s more, of the profit he gets playing in Europe, he distributes a part to other teams in Holland, thus trying to maintain the level of the Eredivisie.

Seeing what was coming, in 2019 it was already noted that he was working with federations from less powerful countries at the European level to fight for these clubs. Now, when surely these teams will be more forgotten than everWe will see what position Ajax takes.

Do the first fruits grow?

If one thing is evident, it is that the creation of this Super League will increase economic inequality between the clubs that participate and those that do not. An indicator of the first day could be the rise in Juventus shares, which were declining since their elimination from the current edition of the Champions League. The media focus is on the founding clubs, which could start to make a profit from now on.