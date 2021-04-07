PSG asks for a rematch of the final lost against Bayern

04/07/2021

On at 09:14 CEST

X. Serrano

Just seven months after falling into Lisbon, fate provides the PSG the opportunity to retaliate for the final lost in the last edition of the Champions League. This time under the direction of Mauricio Pochettino, the Gallic painting faces a Bayern that returns to exhibit its most reliable version.

The Bavarians spin seven games without losing and this Saturday they put the Bundesliga by beating the RB Leipzig in a head-to-head anticipated by the title. Opposite situation to that of PSG, that Ligue 1 was complicated by falling in front of the Lille. A duel that ended with the umpteenth cable crossing of a Neymar that he was expelled and has strained the atmosphere in the French capital.

Choupo-Moting by Lewandowski

The Allianz Arena it will be the scene of the first stake in a duel marked by absences. The most talked about, that of Robert Lewandowski. With the Polish injured, Hansi flick will also have the unexpected loss of Serge gnabry. The coach announced at a press conference that the attacker would probably miss the game due to sore throat, but hours later it was confirmed that Gnabry had tested positive for covid-19. These absences join those already known from Douglas costa, Tolisso and Marc Roca.

Without Lewandowski neither Gnabry, everything indicates that Choupo-Moting will act as an offensive reference. The same player who last season sealed the agonizing pass of the PSG to the semifinals against Atalanta. Yet there are so many ways to Bayern towards the goal that the Bavarians also start with the favorite poster. What’s more, Flick You will be able to align your starting team in the other areas of the field.

Verratti and Florenzi, sensitive absences

More touched by the casualties, the team of Pochettino. The most sensitive will be Marco Verratti, positive for coronavirus and an indispensable piece in the Parisian spinal cord. Without Walls, sanctioned, Murphy’s coach is expected to line up two very physical profiles like Danilo and Gueye in the engine room.

The big question in eleven is if Pochettino will introduce a third midfielder, either Herrera or Rafinha, or if you will opt for Say Maria to reinforce the trident composed of Mbappe, Kean and Neymar. An attack that the injured Icardi will not be part of.

Another focus of doubts in the French team are the sides. The low of Florenzi, positive for covid-19, joined the already known of the injured Bernat and Kurzawa. The left flank should be for Diallo, while on the right they dispute the position Kehrer and Dagba. Solutions that present more doubts than certainties for the Parisian team.

Probable lineups

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Coman; and Choupo-Moting.

PSG: Navas; Kehrer, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Herrera, Danilo, Gueye; Mbappé, Kean and Neymar.